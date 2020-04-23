Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $156.00 and last traded at $143.79, with a volume of 310707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.69.

The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.42.

In related news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $25,881.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,018,352.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,372,000. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,234,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.72. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

