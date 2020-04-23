Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTXS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.42.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $9.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.98. 4,517,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.72. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,190,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

