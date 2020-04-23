Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on CTXS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.42.
NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $9.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.98. 4,517,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.72. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $152.49.
In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,190,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
