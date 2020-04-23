Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.18-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.84 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.40-5.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $9.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.98. 4,517,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,833. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,190,895.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $1,134,520.97. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,328.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

