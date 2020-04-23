Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $767.78 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.40-5.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $10.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.62. The stock had a trading volume of 449,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,833. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.72.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.42.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $150,757.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

