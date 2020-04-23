Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate Analytics from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarivate Analytics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of CCC stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76. Clarivate Analytics has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Clarivate Analytics had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 21.7% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

