Clear Leisure (LON:CLP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Clear Leisure PLC (LON:CLP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 1075101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46, a current ratio of 20.23 and a quick ratio of 20.23. The stock has a market cap of $762,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.21.

Clear Leisure Company Profile (LON:CLP)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

