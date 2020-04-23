Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Announces Earnings Results

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 51.05%. The business had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNS traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 23,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,084. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cohen & Steers from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

