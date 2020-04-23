Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Getting Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been trending negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Comcast earned a daily sentiment score of -2.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the cable giant an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Comcast’s score:

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.09. 21,192,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,972,482. Comcast has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

