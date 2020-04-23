Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Citigroup

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,074,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,863,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82. The firm has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

