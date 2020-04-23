Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 27.40%.

Shares of CTBI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,923. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $552.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $51,472.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.