Comparing Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) & K12 (NYSE:LRN)

K12 (NYSE:LRN) and Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of K12 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Sunlands Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of K12 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for K12 and Sunlands Online Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score K12 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sunlands Online Education Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

K12 presently has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.73%. Given K12’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe K12 is more favorable than Sunlands Online Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares K12 and Sunlands Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets K12 3.19% 5.15% 3.99% Sunlands Online Education Group -17.92% N/A -9.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares K12 and Sunlands Online Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio K12 $1.02 billion 0.95 $37.21 million $0.91 25.82 Sunlands Online Education Group $315.13 million 0.66 -$56.71 million N/A N/A

K12 has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlands Online Education Group.

Volatility and Risk

K12 has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlands Online Education Group has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

K12 beats Sunlands Online Education Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; Middlebury interactive languages; Stride; and the Big Universe literacy solution. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual K-8 online courses and supplemental educational products directly to families. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Sunlands Online Education Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

