Comparing T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) and Raytheon Technologies (NASDAQ:RTX)

T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for T.A.T. Technologies and Raytheon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T.A.T. Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Raytheon Technologies 0 7 9 0 2.56

Raytheon Technologies has a consensus target price of $139.69, indicating a potential upside of 120.15%. Given Raytheon Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Raytheon Technologies is more favorable than T.A.T. Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares T.A.T. Technologies and Raytheon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T.A.T. Technologies 0.79% 1.04% 0.78% Raytheon Technologies 7.19% 16.60% 5.14%

Risk and Volatility

T.A.T. Technologies has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raytheon Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares T.A.T. Technologies and Raytheon Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T.A.T. Technologies $102.03 million 0.33 $810,000.00 N/A N/A Raytheon Technologies $77.05 billion 0.71 $5.54 billion $8.26 7.68

Raytheon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than T.A.T. Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of T.A.T. Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Raytheon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of T.A.T. Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Raytheon Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Raytheon Technologies beats T.A.T. Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T.A.T. Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company also provides MRO services for heat transfer components, as well as for manufacturing heat transfer solutions; and aviation components, such as power plants, landing gears, and other aircraft components. In addition, it engages in the operation of a repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers, and the military; and the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, afterburner flaps, and other components. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Gedera, Israel.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerostructures, avionics, interiors, mechanical systems, mission systems, and power controls that serve customers in the commercial, regional, business aviation, and military sectors. The Pratt & Whitney segment designs, manufactures, and services aircraft engines and auxiliary power systems for commercial, military, and business aircraft. The Raytheon Intelligence & Space segment engages in developing various sensors, training, and cyber and software solutions. The Raytheon Missiles & Defense segment provides various advanced end-to-end solutions to detect, track, and engage threats. The company was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

