ConnectOne Bancorp Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

CNOB stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $80,015.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank W. Baier bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,385.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

