Constellation Brands (STZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2020 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2020 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $203.00 to $152.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $211.00.

4/6/2020 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $233.00 to $197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Constellation Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $266.00 to $212.00.

4/3/2020 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $200.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $256.00 to $266.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Constellation Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $157.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Constellation Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Constellation Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/20/2020 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Constellation Brands has outpaced the industry in the past year on a robust top and bottom-line trend, with the eighth consecutive beat recorded in third-quarter fiscal 2020. Results were aided by strength in the beer business and strong margins. Strength in its beer business due to higher depletions and shipment volume is driving the top line. Further, it is likely to gain from the launch of Corona hard seltzer in spring 2020. Also, the revised Gallo deal and related agreement to sell the Nobilo Wine brand are likely to aid the wine & spirits business. It is also poised to benefit from constant brand-building efforts, innovations and premiumization. As a result, it raised earnings and cash flow views for fiscal 2020. However, softness in the wine & spirits segment continued in the third quarter. Also, higher interest expenses remain a threat.”

3/9/2020 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2020 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $226.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

STZ traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.05. 1,184,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,724. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.23, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.0% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

