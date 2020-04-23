CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Tops $1.23 on Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $14.68 million and $61,776.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00016422 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00754137 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013196 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,981,068 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

