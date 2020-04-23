Contrasting CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) and Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE)

Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) and CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Learning Tree International and CIBT Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A CIBT Education Group 7.83% 2.98% 1.46%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Learning Tree International and CIBT Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Learning Tree International 0 0 0 0 N/A CIBT Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

CIBT Education Group has a consensus target price of $1.45, suggesting a potential upside of 314.29%. Given CIBT Education Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CIBT Education Group is more favorable than Learning Tree International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Learning Tree International and CIBT Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Learning Tree International $64.32 million N/A -$2.05 million N/A N/A CIBT Education Group $53.56 million 0.50 $1.97 million N/A N/A

CIBT Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Learning Tree International.

Risk & Volatility

Learning Tree International has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIBT Education Group has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CIBT Education Group beats Learning Tree International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Learning Tree International Company Profile

Learning Tree International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development. The company also provides courses through its proprietary live online learning platform, Learning Tree AnyWare that allow individuals at any location to participate online in instructor-led classes conducted live in its Education Centers, at customer locations, or at other facilities; and workforce optimization solutions to support an IT organization's life-cycle of workforce development needs. As of September 29, 2018, its library of instructor-led courses comprised 299 instructor-led course titles, including 181 multi-day IT course titles, 82 multi-day management course titles, and 36 one-day course titles. The company markets and sells its course offerings through direct and electronic mail, telemarketing, and field sales channels. It serves national and multinational companies, government organizations, and small and medium-size companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Learning Tree International, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Kevin Ross Gruneich Legacy Trust.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training. The company also recruits international students for various kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers design and advertising services to the real estate industry. In addition, it invests and manages education related real estate projects, such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education super centers in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

