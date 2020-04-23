Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,830,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 22,084,400 shares. Approximately 20.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.8 days.

CORT stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 224,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,102. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

