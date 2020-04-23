Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Capstone Mining in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CS. CIBC cut their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.70 to C$0.45 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.44. 213,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.92.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$149.94 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.