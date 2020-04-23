Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,258 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.1% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. 15,809,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,412,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

