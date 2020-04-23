Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Buys 1,214 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.4% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $640,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 27,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 137,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

WFC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,899,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,328,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.