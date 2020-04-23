Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6,607.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,678,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638,508 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 12.3% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $89,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.39. 17,123,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,388,141. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.