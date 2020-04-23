Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $165,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

HON traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,341. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.