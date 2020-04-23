Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $262,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $974,104,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,464 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,762,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,068. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

