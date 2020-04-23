Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $265,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.64. 3,790,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

