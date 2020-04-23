Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $375,000 Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $131.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,481,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,873. The firm has a market cap of $367.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

