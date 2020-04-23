Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,140,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $6.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.25. 3,899,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,796. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

