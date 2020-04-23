Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.22. 5,668,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,985,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.75. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.