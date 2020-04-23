Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $15.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.