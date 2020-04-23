Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,737 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 110.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.1% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 354,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 80,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,723,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,865,000 after acquiring an additional 77,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Barclays started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,951,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,287,313. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

