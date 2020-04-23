Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 894 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth $8,141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,249,000 after buying an additional 369,936 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $4.04 on Wednesday, hitting $156.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,865. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.83. The stock has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $160.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

