Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Sells 386 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 519.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after buying an additional 2,645,001 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,884,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,832,541. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.31. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.