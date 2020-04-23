Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Corteva stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 67,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,403. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

