CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CPSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,659. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 million, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.34.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 2.97%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

