Cred Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Cred token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, DDEX, Bibox and UEX. Cred has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cred has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.50 or 0.02620297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00215009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Cred

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,749,675 tokens. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, OKEx, Huobi, Kyber Network, UEX, Gate.io, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

