Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $244.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Santander raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Banco Santander raised shares of Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Credicorp stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,024. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.69. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $240.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.42). Credicorp had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $8.4998 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Credicorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Credicorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Credicorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 10,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

