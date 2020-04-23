Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.98% from the company’s current price.

ARMK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,043. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aramark news, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 40,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,133,678.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed purchased 3,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 71,400 shares of company stock worth $1,722,168. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,160,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Aramark by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,116,000 after buying an additional 988,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,604,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,240,000 after acquiring an additional 590,335 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

