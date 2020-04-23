Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

NYSE CPG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.06. 1,648,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,820. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $570.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.03.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.04 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 16,621.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

