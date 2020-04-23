CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at TD Securities

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. Cfra increased their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.57.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.58. 3,448,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,201. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 87,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $7,947,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CSX by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in CSX by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

