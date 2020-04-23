CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.91. 25,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.77. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVBF. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.