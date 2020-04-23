CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $955,672,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 744.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674,728 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,659 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after buying an additional 1,692,449 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $60.35. 5,740,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,745,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $67.93. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

