CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.7% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CVS Health by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,531,000 after buying an additional 209,283 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.35. 5,740,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,745,928. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

