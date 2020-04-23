DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.67 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BSRR. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 33,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 31,131 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

