DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Sonoco Products in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.66. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SON. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

SON stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.66. 23,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 196,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 57,565 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $4,439,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

