Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €23.00 by UBS Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €23.00 ($26.74) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.00 ($46.51).

Shares of Daimler stock traded up €0.88 ($1.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €28.74 ($33.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,993,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a 1-year high of €59.26 ($68.91). The business has a fifty day moving average of €28.13 and a 200 day moving average of €42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

