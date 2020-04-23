DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). DASAN Zhone Solutions reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 780%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DASAN Zhone Solutions.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million.

DZSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on DASAN Zhone Solutions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of DZSI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,173. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

