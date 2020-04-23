Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.83-0.89 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.196-1.231 billion.Dassault Systemes also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.16-4.24 EPS.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dassault Systemes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.00.

DASTY stock traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dassault Systemes has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $181.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 16.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dassault Systemes will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

