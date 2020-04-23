Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) to announce $1.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Davita’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Davita reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Davita will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Davita from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.88.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $44,531.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Davita by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Davita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Davita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter valued at $1,742,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $73.35. The company had a trading volume of 772,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.94. Davita has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $90.15.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

