DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Gap Up to $6.72

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $6.72. DCP Midstream shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 2,632,507 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on DCP shares. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Research analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Loving acquired 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $33,215.00. Also, Director Fred J. Fowler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $137,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 107,425 shares of company stock worth $820,863. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.