Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:DAL opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.06.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.