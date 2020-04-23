Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.21. Denbury Resources shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 86,815,805 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DNR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $310.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 372,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,859,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

